Heed notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Heed has picked up a goal and three helpers in his last eight outings, which accounts for all but one of his points through 35 games this season. The 29-year-old defenseman has added a modest 40 shots, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating -- he's probably not worth a look in fantasy.