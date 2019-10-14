Sharks' Tim Heed: Limited in return
Heed (upper body) fired a shot on goal in 8:51 in a 3-1 win over the Flames.
Heed missed four contests with the injury, and didn't see a lot of ice in his return. Coach Pete DeBoer typically leans heavily on his top-four defensemen, so Heed will typically only pick up a few minutes anyway. He's still looking for his first point of the season.
