Heed (upper body) fired a shot on goal in 8:51 in a 3-1 win over the Flames.

Heed missed four contests with the injury, and didn't see a lot of ice in his return. Coach Pete DeBoer typically leans heavily on his top-four defensemen, so Heed will typically only pick up a few minutes anyway. He's still looking for his first point of the season.

