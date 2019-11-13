Heed posted an assist, a plus-2 rating, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Heed's helper on Patrick Marleau's first-period goal was the former's first point of the season. Heed has managed 14 shots on goal, 10 hits and nine blocked shots in 13 appearances. He's a third-pairing defenseman at best and prone to being a healthy scratch at times.