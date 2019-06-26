Tomas Hyka: Didn't receive qualifying offer
Hyka, contrary to earlier reports, was not among the Golden Knights players to receive a qualifying offer, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Hyka is already signed to play for KHL club Traktor Chelyabinsk next year, but it's still a little surprising Vegas didn't give him an offer in order to retain his rights. The 26-year-old could still be an option for an NHL team down the road, but for now will continue his professional career in Europe.
