Hyka inked a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Golden Knights on Thursday.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals and 48 points in 50 games with AHL Chicago last season. He also appeared in 10 NHL contests, collecting a goal and three points with 15 shots on net. Depending on how the upcoming offseason plays out, Vegas could still have a log jam at forward and Hyka is not guaranteed a spot with the big club.