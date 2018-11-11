Hyka registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 road loss to the Canadiens.

Hyka signed an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights ahead of both the expansion draft and regular draft of 2017. The fleet-footed winger is averaging 2:11 on the power play and two of his first three points this season have taken place with the man advantage. However, looking at the big picture, he's not making enough noise offensively to warrant fantasy attention outside of the deepest league formats. There's only so much Hyka can do as a skater averaging 12:28 of ice time.