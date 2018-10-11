Hyka was promoted from AHL Chicago on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

After placing Paul Stastny (undisclosed) on injured reserve, the Golden Knights were without a depth option at forward and will fill that spot with Hyka. The winger notched three helpers in his first two games with AHL Chicago and could find himself in the lineup over Ryan Reaves if coach Gerard Gallant decides he wants to favor scoring and speed over physicality versus the Penguins on Thursday.