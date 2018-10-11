Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Called up from minors
Hyka was promoted from AHL Chicago on Thursday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
After placing Paul Stastny (undisclosed) on injured reserve, the Golden Knights were without a depth option at forward and will fill that spot with Hyka. The winger notched three helpers in his first two games with AHL Chicago and could find himself in the lineup over Ryan Reaves if coach Gerard Gallant decides he wants to favor scoring and speed over physicality versus the Penguins on Thursday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Signs one-year deal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: International duty calls•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Promoted Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Added to NHL roster Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka: Returned to minors•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...