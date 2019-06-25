Hyka received a qualifying over from Vegas on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hyka has already inked a contract with Traktor of the KHL for the 2019-20 season, but because it issued a qualifying over, Vegas will retain his exclusive NHL rights should he decide to leave Russia and return to North America in the future. In 17 games with the Golden Knights a year ago, the 26-year-old scored a goal to go along with three assists.