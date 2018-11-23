Hyka was sent down to AHL Chicago on Thursday.

With only one goal and four points in 17 games, the Golden Knights made the decision to send the 25-year-old Czech down to the minors. This demotion is clearly not what Hyka was hoping for being that it's Thanksgiving and all, but despite the unfortunate set of circumstances, Hyka will hope that his play earns him a promotion in the near future. Meanwhile, in a corresponding move Thursday, Vegas recalled Daniel Carr.