Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Back to work Thursday

Dubnyk will command the crease Thursday night versus the host Blackhawks, NHL.com reports.

This will be the first game for Minnesota's chief backstop since he dropped a road decision in Detroit, allowing four goals on 31 shots for the season opener last Thursday. Chicago has won three of its first four games with 21 goals put up over that span, meaning Dubnyk should have his work cut out for him in this next one.

