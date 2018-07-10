Zucker's arbitration hearing date is set for Saturday, July 28, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Zucker's arbitration hearing date is set for July 28, though it's likely he will sign a contract extension before then. Zucker had a career year last season, building on a multitude of career-best regular season statistics including his points total (64), goals (33), assists (31), shots (222), and ice time (16:58 per game), among others.