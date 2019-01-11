Wild's Jason Zucker: Plays key role in home win
Zucker scored two goals in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Zucker's two goals ended a seven-game drought for the 26-year-old. His first came on the power play. The second was scored at even strength and would hold up as the game-winner. After posting a career-best 64 points a season ago, Zucker has tapered off in 2018-19, so far managing just 12 goals and 22 points through 42 games.
