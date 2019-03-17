Wild's Jason Zucker: Returns to ice

Zucker (leg) retook the ice after missing seven minutes of action, Chad Graff of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Given how gruesome the injury looked and Zucker needing help to leave the ice, his return after such a short period of time is surprising. Fortunately, his testing must have come back clean and the 27-year-old winger was able to shake it off. It may be worth keeping an eye out in the event something more comes of it after the game, but, for the time being, consider Zucker good to go moving forward.