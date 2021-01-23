Kahkonen went 17-for-17 in saves in relief of an injured Cam Talbot in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Talbot left the contest after the first period with an undisclosed injury after getting stung by a shot that he couldn't shake off in the intermission. Enter Kahkonen, who stopped every shot he faced and earned the win as the Wild took the lead on a Zach Parise goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Kahkonen has been solid in a backup role through two appearances, but if Talbot misses time, Kahkonen would become the main man in the crease. No starter has been announced for Sunday's encore versus the Sharks at this time.