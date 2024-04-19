Fleury stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Seattle, with the Kraken's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

A 1-1 tie through two periods turned into a wild final frame, and Fleury hit the bench for the final two minutes with Minnesota down 3-2, only to see each team score once more. The 39-year-old netminder lost his final three starts of the season, leaving him with a 17-15-5 record, 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage through 40 outings. A one-year contract extension he signed earlier this week will bring him back to Minnesota in 2024-25 as Filip Gustavsson's backup, and he still has some personal milestones he can reach -- Fleury needs two more shutouts to move into sole possession of 10th place on the NHL's all-time list.