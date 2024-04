Fleury stopped 23 of 30 shots in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Fleury didn't find much success against his former team, taking his fifth loss in his last six outings. The 39-year-old is down to 17-14-5 with a 2.98 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. Jesper Wallstedt is slated to start Saturday in San Jose, but the Wild's goaltending plans for the last two games of the season have not yet been announced.