Fleury will patrol the blue paint for the season finale against Seattle at home Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury could be playing in his final career game, given his expiring contract and the fact that he has publically stated he would only sign in Minnesota. If the Wild opt to go in a different direction, the three-time Stanley Cup winner is reportedly poised to hang up the skates. On the year, the Flower is 17-14-5 with two shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and a .895 save percentage in 39 contests.