Fleury stopped all three shots he faced in relief of Filip Gustavsson in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Fleury likely would have started Saturday in Vancouver if the Wild had won. That won't be the case after this loss that allowed the Flames to hang around in the playoff race, as Gustavsson will start back-to-back contests after getting a little rest late Friday. Fleury may not play again in the regular season, as two wins in the final two games will be enough to send the Wild to the playoffs. Fleury is 13-9-1 with a 2.94 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 25 appearances this season.