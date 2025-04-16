Fleury stopped all five shots he faced in overtime of Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The Wild clinched a playoff spot just by getting to overtime, and Filip Gustavsson asked head coach John Hynes to let Fleury play the extra session in the 40-year-old's last regular-season game. Fleury put on a show for his curtain call, and his effort was rewarded when Matt Boldy scored at 4:42 of overtime. Fleury's regular-season career record stands at 575-339-95, and he also had two ties in 2003-04 in his first year. He has the second most wins of all-time, trailing only Martin Brodeur's 691. Fleury will handle the backup role during the postseason, which sees the Wild facing one of his former teams, the Golden Knights, in the first round.