Fleury announced his retirement from playing hockey Saturday, per NHL Alumni.
Fleury played 21 seasons in the NHL, winning three Stanley Cups. He finishes his career with 575 wins -- second all-time to Martin Brodeur -- a 2.60 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 1,051 regular-season appearances. Fleury started his career in Pittsburgh (where he won all three of his Cups) before moving on to Vegas, Chicago and Minnesota.
