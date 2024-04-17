Fleury agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Fleury will put retirement off for at least one more season, instead deciding to stick around with the Wild for his 21st NHL campaign. This year will be the first time the Flower won't appear in the postseason since 2005-06 when he was a second-year player with the Penguins. Even with another year ahead of him, Fleury won't be able to top Martin Brodeur for the all-time wins mark considering Fleury is 130 victories shy of Brodeur's mark.