Fleury will start Thursday at home against Seattle, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Fleury struggled in his last start against one of his former teams, surrendering seven goals on just 30 shots in a 7-2 loss to Vegas on Saturday. The 39-year-old has recorded an .895 save percentage and a 17-14-5 record in 39 appearances this year. He will have a favorable matchup against Seattle, who ranks 29th in goals per game at 2.59.