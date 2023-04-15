Johansson (upper body) was in a regular jersey at practice Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Johansson was practicing with Matthew Boldy and Frederick Gaudreau on Saturday. Johansson was an excellent acquisition for the Wild, scoring six times and picking up 18 points in 20 games since his trade from Washington. He managed 13 goals and 16 assists in 60 games with the Capitals this season.