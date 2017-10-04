Wild's Mike Reilly: Makes 23-man roster

Reilly has made the Opening Night roster for the Wild, Dan Myers of the team's official site reports.

Reilly has little NHL experience, but he proved his worth this preseason and beat out Gustav Olofsson for the final defensive spot in the opener. The 24-year-old is projected to pair up with veteran Kyle Quincey as the third-rotation blueliners. Reilly has struggled with his defensive game in his first two seasons in the pros, so being paired up with a veteran will hopefully acclimate him to the speed of the game at its highest level.