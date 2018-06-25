Seeler was given a qualifying offer by Minnesota on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Seeler logged 22 games with the Wild after being called up in mid-February last year. Prior to his move to the NHL, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native notched 12 points in 49 appearances for AHL Iowa. Not exactly an offensive force -- he is still looking for his first NHL goal -- the 25-year-old is solid in the defensive zone. Seeler's qualifying offer will cost Minnesota just $715,000 for the upcoming season.