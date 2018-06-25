Wild's Nick Seeler: Receives qualifying offer
Seeler was given a qualifying offer by Minnesota on Monday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Seeler logged 22 games with the Wild after being called up in mid-February last year. Prior to his move to the NHL, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota native notched 12 points in 49 appearances for AHL Iowa. Not exactly an offensive force -- he is still looking for his first NHL goal -- the 25-year-old is solid in the defensive zone. Seeler's qualifying offer will cost Minnesota just $715,000 for the upcoming season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...