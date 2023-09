Walker (shoulder) will be ready for training camp after playing in the Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Walker, who was injured during the 2023 IIHF World Championship, potted three goals and added one assist in Minnesota's 7-4 win over Chicago on Sunday. The 24-year-old forward racked up 27 goals and 48 points in 56 AHL contests last campaign. He will compete for an NHL spot during training camp.