Wild's Victor Rask: Headed north
Rask was sent to Minnesota from Carolina in an exchange for Nino Niederreiter on Thursday.
Rask is currently bogged down in a 22-game goal drought, so a change of scenery could help him jump start his season. The center has three more years left at a $4 million cap hit, which means the Wild will save $1.25 million annually compared to Niederreiter's deal.
