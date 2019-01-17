Rask was sent to Minnesota from Carolina in an exchange for Nino Niederreiter on Thursday.

Rask is currently bogged down in a 22-game goal drought, so a change of scenery could help him jump start his season. The center has three more years left at a $4 million cap hit, which means the Wild will save $1.25 million annually compared to Niederreiter's deal.

More News
Our Latest Stories