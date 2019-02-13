Wild's Victor Rask: Looking to get going offensively
Rask will suit up as the fourth line left wing in Tuesday's home game against Philadelphia, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Bruce Boudreau said Tuesday that he wants to get Rask more minutes going forward and get the 25-year-old going offensively per Russo. Since coming over from Carolina, Rask has mustered just two points in nine games for Minnesota. Look for Boudreau to get the Swede going by playing him in big situations, especially on the power play in the near future.
