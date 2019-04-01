Rask is pointless in his last 10 games while averaging 12:05 of ice time in that span.

The Wild were hoping for bigger things from Rask, after they acquired him from Carolina on Jan. 19. In 20 games for Minnesota, the 26-year-old has just two points and is a minus-3. With just three games left in the regular season, Rask shouldn't be anywhere near fantasy lineups for the rest of 2019.