Wild's Victor Rask: Struggles continue
Rask is pointless in his last 10 games while averaging 12:05 of ice time in that span.
The Wild were hoping for bigger things from Rask, after they acquired him from Carolina on Jan. 19. In 20 games for Minnesota, the 26-year-old has just two points and is a minus-3. With just three games left in the regular season, Rask shouldn't be anywhere near fantasy lineups for the rest of 2019.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...