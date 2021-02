Rask (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rask is one of five Wild players still in the league's COVID-19 protocol. The 27-year-old won't play Tuesday as a result, and he'll need to clear protocol before rejoining team activities. The 27-year-old has registered three goals through 11 games this year.