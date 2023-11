Lettieri recorded his first career goal as a member of the Wild in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old scored his first career goal as a member of the Wild on Tuesday night. Since being called up from the AHL on Oct. 22, Lettieri has had eight total shots on goal along with six hits. The fourth-line forward will continue to provide physical play along with getting opportunities on the power play as of recently.