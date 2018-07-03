Yohann Auvitu: Signs two-year deal in KHL

Auvitu signed a two-year contract with HC Sochi of the KHL on Monday, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.

Auvitu accumulated 13 points (five goals, eight assists) over 58 games split between the Devils and Oilers from 2016-18. He was expected to emerge as a consistent power-play quarterback, but evidently, the French defenseman feels that he's better off in the top Russian league.