Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Turns in multi-point effort

Auvitu scored a goal and registered an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The goal was Auvitu's first since Dec. 9. The French blueliner now has nine points in 29 games in 2017-18. Prior to this multi-point showing, Auvitu had been deemed a healthy scratch in nine consecutive games. He is best left on the waiver wire for now.

