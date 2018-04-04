Oilers' Yohann Auvitu: Doubtful Thursday
Auvitu (undisclosed) is unlikely to play Thursday against Vegas.
The nature of Auvitu's injury and when he sustained it are still unknown, but it's possible that additional information will be released prior to the end of the regular season. Auvitu's scored three goals and six assists in 33 games this season while playing in a limited role, so he shouldn't be thought of as a reliable fantasy option.
