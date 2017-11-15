2017 RSM Classic picks, field, odds: Brandt Snedeker returns from injury

We made it. Sort of. The RSM Classic this week is the last official PGA Tour event of 2017, although Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge will take place in two weeks. That's not an official event, though, and the PGA Tour will be on break until 2018 after things wrap up in Georgia on Sunday.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: RSM Classic | Where: St. Simons Island, Georgia | When: Nov. 16-19

Field and odds

Brian Harman: 18-1

Kevin Kisner: 18-1

Webb Simpson: 20-1

Matt Kuchar: 22-1

Bill Haas: 25-1

Charles Howell III: 25-1

Brandt Snedeker: 28-1

Chesson Hadley: 28-1

Ollie Schniederjans: 28-1

Field strength: C-

I love watching a lot of these guys, but this is not a very good field. It might be a fun tournament with a dramatic finish, but when Brian Harman is your headliner, that's not a heavyweight event.

Three stories to watch

1. Brandt Snedeker's return: We haven't seen Snedeker since the middle of the summer, and his world ranking has slipped to No. 47 (he was as high as No. 22 earlier in 2017). The issue has been a rib injury that affected not only the way he plays, but how well he can breathe.

"I have a bone spur that has kind of caused the joint to separate and become unstable," he told PGATour.com. "It makes me feel like I have a broken sternum."

This week is seemingly a test run for 2018. Here's to hoping it's a success for somebody who has struggled throughout his career with brittle bone battles.

2. Final spot at Kapalua: The 2018 Tournament of Champions is nearly set, but there is one more spot available for whoever wins this tournament.

Patrick Cantlay got in two weeks ago with a win at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Invitational and Patton Kizzire got in last week with a win at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Players have long talked about how much fun it is to start the calendar year in Hawaii, and somebody's dream is going to come true this weekend (unless that player has already won in 2017, of course). My top candidates: Ollie Schniederjans, Patrick Rodgers and Jamie Lovemark.

3. Tight Finish: This event is seven years old. Three of these tournaments ended in a playoff (including last year), and three others were one-shot victories. Kevin Kisner won by six two years ago, but that was clearly the outlier. The last tournament of 2017 should be a fun one.

Past winners

2016: Mackenzie Hughes

2015: Kevin Kisner

2014: Robert Streb

2013: Chris Kirk

2012: Tommy Gainey

If a dozen media members were to draw up a random list of guys they thought would win the RSM Classic in future years, you might unwittingly get this exact list from somebody. The most RSM Classic winners list ever.

RSM Classic picks

Winner: Ollie Schniederjans finished in the top 10 here last year and might be the biggest talent in the field. It's been a big fall for young, first-time winners (Patton Kizzire, Patrick Cantlay). I think Schniederjans joins their ranks. Odds: 28-1

Top 10: Charles Howell III already has three top 20s this year (including a top 10 last week) and has finished in the top 10 at this event three separate times. A human ATM. Odds: 25-1

Sleeper: Kevin Streelman already has three top 20s on the season, and his number here is a head-scratcher. He's currently in the top 30 in every strokes gained category except for putting. If he has a halfway decent putting week, he could easily win. Odds: 50-1