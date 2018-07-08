2018 Greenbrier grades: Kevin Na secures elusive second career PGA Tour victory

For the second consecutive week, Sunday's final round on the PGA Tour was a waltz to the finish. Last week, it was Francesco Molinari leading by a touchdown for most of the day at the Quicken Loans National. This week at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, it was Kevin Na shooting a 29 on the front nine in Round 4 and cruising to a 5-stroke lead over Kelly Kraft.

Na was bunched up with a big group just behind the leaders to start Sunday's round, but he pulled ahead early and often at Old White TPC. Na made birdie at Nos. 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 on the front to get out under 30, and then he closed with a ho-hum 35 on the back for a 64 and the victory -- his first since 2011 and just his second overall.

It might sound boring on paper, but with Na it's always entertaining. He was yelping at his golf ball all day, displaying all of the body language and walking in putts from all manner of distances.

He even went for the pin at the final hole with a five-stroke lead! For the second straight week, class was in session on the PGA Tour.

This week's professor has had a long, winding -- but very successful -- career on the PGA Tour. He's now made $2 million or more in eight of the last 10 seasons, and has 55 top-10 finishes in that span as well. It's difficult to call him a journeyman given his career earnings, but that's sort of what he is.

With a win today, Kevin Na would pass $26M in official career PGA Tour earnings. It would be his second career victory. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 8, 2018

Na didn't play like it this week, though. He finished in the top 10 in the field in strokes gained approaching the green, around the green, on the green and from tee to green. He made two bogeys over the final three days and tied for the second-lowest round on Sunday, a day when he started the afternoon one shot back of the lead.

"It feels amazing," Na told Amanda Balionis of CBS Sports. "I see the record every time on TV. Most top fives, most top 10s without a win ... whatever it is. I'm always up there. I've been close so many times and failed so many times. When I won (in 2011), it took me eight years to win, I said, 'It's not going to take me eight years to win the second one.' It took me seven."

Na's story is a microcosm of what most of the PGA Tour is like. In fact, that's probably being generous. Na is someone most players on the PGA Tour hope to be like. Tons of money, tons of great golf and just, for myriad reasons, not a ton of wins. He got emotional talking about what this victory meant.

“I’ve been close so many times. Failed so many times…and for some reason I felt like it was my day.”



An emotional moment for Kevin Na after winning his first @PGATOUR event since 2011. pic.twitter.com/L3UKtkQ8AL — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 8, 2018

"It's nice to get that second trophy," said Na. "I saw that trophy when I walked on the tee every day. It's a beautiful trophy. I thought about how good it would look at home. Most importantly today, I kept within myself. I never got ahead of myself. Things were just happening. For some reason, I felt like it was my day ... "

It was. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

Brandt Snedeker (T2): Snedeker also shot a 64 on Sunday. Even though it wasn't for a victory, Snedeker still qualified for the Open as one of the top four finishers who hadn't already qualified. Snedeker missed the event last year with an injury, so this was a massive closing kick for him to get back to Carnoustie.

"It's been a long season to this point, yet I feel like the season is just starting for me," said Snedeker. "So it's kind of been an uneventful season for me, and now I think I'm playing some of my better golf, my best golf of the year. Got a lot of huge events left. So I'm excited about the opportunity in front of me, and probably one of the few guys excited about this last long stretch of golf. (I) can't wait to play a lot of golf and show that I'm playing good." Grade: A+

Joaquin Niemann (T5): Another week, another top-10 finish for Niemann. He's up to four of them on the year, and he was one of the other golfers who also shot 64 on Sunday. I could not be more all in on the Joaquin Niemann era, and on Sunday at Greenbrier, he locked up full PGA Tour status for the rest of 2018. He's well on his way to earning his Tour card for the 2018-19 season, too. Grade: A

Phil Mickelson (T65): Mickelson gave himself a two-stroke penalty in the middle of Sunday's round (which was both hilarious and fantastic), and even though he didn't play well, he somehow become even more must-see TV than he's ever been in his career.

"I wasn't really thinking," said Mickelson. "I just had a few bonehead moves today. You can move stuff on the tee box, but I've been working on this really low shot for the last two weeks, and there was some fescue in front that was low, and I stepped on it. Right when I did, I thought, 'Oh, my goodness, that might be a penalty.' It was just one of those things that I wasn't really paying attention or thinking."

"I don't even know what to say," added Mickelson later on. "I wasn't really having my best day focus-wise. I hit a terrible shot off the tee." Grade: C