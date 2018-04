2018 Masters tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods, complete field set for Round 1 on Thursday

The 2018 Masters has been called maybe the most anticipated in the illustrious history of the tournament at Augusta National, and on Tuesday, we learned the tee times and pairings for Thursday's opening round to kick things off.

Of course, this year all eyes are on Tiger Woods as he aims to make a successful return to the Masters event. Woods has been playing some great golf as of late as he makes his comeback, and a win at Augusta National would undoubtedly make this year's event all the more special.

However, there will be a lot of star power on the course trying to fend off Woods' attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2018 Masters gets underway.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

2018 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Jr., Wesley Bryan

8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas

8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Brendan Steele, Matt Parziale

9:03 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Chappell, Dylan Frittelli

9:14 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:25 a.m. -- Mark O'Meara, Brian Harman, Harry Ellis

9:36 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Satoshi Kodaira, Daniel Berger

9:47 a.m. -- Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Pat Perez, Francesco Molinari

9:58 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Kyle Stanley, Jason Dufner

10:09 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire, Paul Casey

10:31 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Branden Grace

10:42 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas, Doc Redman

11:04 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day

11:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman, Adam Hadwin

11:26 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie, Cameron Smith

11:37 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Si Woo Kim, Doug Ghim

11:48 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Ian Poulter, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Ross Fisher, Jimmy Walker

12:10 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Hao Tong Li, Joaquin Niemann

12:32 p.m. -- Larry Mize, Russell Henley, Shubhankar Sharma

12:43 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Tony Finau, Yuta Ikeda

12:54 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Webb Simpson, Yuxin Lin

1:05 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele

1:16 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Yusaku Miyazato, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar

1:38 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

1:49 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Alex Noren, Louis Oosthuizen

2:00 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello