2018 Players Championship odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from model that nailed four majors

The top golfers in the world are in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl. this week for the 2018 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Amateurs and professional bettors alike will lay down wagers on players like Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, and Rory McIlroy, the Vegas favorites at 14-1. Six golfers are getting better than 20-1 Players Championship odds. Si-woo Kim, last year's champion, is going off at 80-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.

It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the star-studded 2018 Players Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Players Championship 2018: Tiger Woods, a two-time champion, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.

Woods, one of just six players with at least two victories at the Players Championship, is coming off a disappointing 55th-place finish at last week's Wells Fargo Championship. However, he finished in the top eight at Quail Hollow in strokes gained tee to green, which will be vital this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods is also 44th on the PGA Tour in putts per round at 28.58 and 24th in driving distance at 306.6 yards.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and top Vegas favorite, barely makes the top 10.



Spieth is No. 4 in the Official World Golf Rankings, but has missed the cut in two of his last five starts. And he has not played well at this tournament since he tied for fourth in his Players Championship debut in 2014.

Spieth, who just finished third at the Masters, has missed the cut the last three years at the Players Championship and broken par just once in his last seven rounds at TPC Sawgrass. He's certainly capable of bouncing back, but there are far better values than the 14-1 premium you'll need to pay for him.

Also, the model says four golfers with 25-1 or longer Players Championship odds will make a deep run at the title, including a monumental long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Players Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Players Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last five majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jason Day 14-1

Jordan Speith 14-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Justin Rose 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tiger Woods 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Francesco Molinari 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 50-1

Alex Noren 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Kevin Kisner 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Patrick Cantlay 50-1

Billy Horschel 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1