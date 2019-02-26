2019 Honda Classic odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

After action in Mexico and California, the PGA schedule features a stop in Florida this week for the 2019 Honda Classic. It all goes down at the Champion Course at PGA National just outside of West Palm Beach, where several of the world's top golfers will let it fly. The 2019 Honda Classic tee times begin on Thursday morning and among those participating is Justin Thomas, who beat Luke List in a playoff last year. Thomas is the favorite to repeat in the latest 2019 Honda Classic odds at 5-1. But a loaded 2019 Honda Classic field that includes heavy hitters like Rickie Fowler (10-1), Brooks Koepka (10-1), and Sergio Garcia (16-1) are all in hot pursuit. Before locking in any 2019 Honda Classic picks of your own or trying your hand at a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check in on the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. Last week, it was high on eventual winner Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Honda Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Adam Scott, a former champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top five.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA season, Scott has already racked up three top-10 finishes. Although he has 13 career PGA Tour victories, he's only finished on top of the leaderboard once since winning the 2016 Honda Classic, which was the WGC-Cadillac Championship that same year.

Plus, Scott enters this week's tournament ranked 141st on the PGA Tour in greens in regulations percentage (67.99), which could cause major trouble. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another curveball: Cameron Smith, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Smith is an emerging star who has played extremely well recently, finishing 15th or better in three of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. And he's coming off an impressive performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship that saw him fire four rounds under par and finish sixth.

Smith's consistent play this season also has moved him inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.164), sand save percentage (61.22), and birdie average (4.47). He has an Official World Golf Ranking of 24 and was the runner-up in the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf last November. Also this season, he placed seventh at the CJ Cup and was ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open. He has all the skills needed to ascend the 2019 Honda Classic leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with 2019 Honda Classic odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Honda Classic 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the Honda Classic odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Honda Classic projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.



Justin Thomas 5-1

Rickie Fowler 10-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Adam Scott 16-1

Sergio Garcia 16-1

Gary Woodland 18-1

Webb Simpson 20-1

Cameron Smith 20-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 33-1

Luke List 33-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Russell Knox 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Scott Piercy 40-1