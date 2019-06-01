2019 Memorial Tournament tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 4 on Sunday
Big Cat will have to shoot one of the great rounds of his career on Sunday to get in contention
The good news for Tiger Woods is that he has a later tee time on Sunday than he did on Saturday. The bad news for Tiger Woods is that he's 11 strokes back of leader Martin Kaymer.
Kaymer shot a 6-under 66 in Round 3 to take a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott and four on the rest of the field going into Sunday's finale. Those two will be the last to tee off on Sunday afternoon, but there should be plenty of fireworks ahead of them based on some of these pairings.
Woods will play with Keith Mitchell as they tee off just before lunch, but the players truly in the hunt won't go until Troy Merritt and Rickie Fowler start an hour later. Then the big dogs come in waves until the end with Jordan Spieth-Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama-Patrick Cantlay and Martin Kaymer-Adam Scott.
Regardless, they'll all be chasing Kaymer (-15) for one of the biggest non-major titles of the PGA Tour on Sunday at Muirfield Village.
Memorial Tournament -- Round 4 tee times
All times Eastern
- 11:40 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell
- 12:50 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Tory Merritt
- 1 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Kevin Streelman
- 1:30 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman
- 1:40 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:50 p.m. -- Martin Kaymer (leader), Adam Scott
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-2:15 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
