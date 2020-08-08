The difference between playing into the weekend at a major championship and watching from home can be decided by an accidental flick of the putter, as Rickie Fowler learned in excruciating firsthand fashion Friday. Fowler missed the cut at the 2020 PGA Championship by a single stroke on Friday and he has only himself to blame after a gaffe on No. 6 that led to him just missing out on a weekend tee time, snapping a personal streak of 14 consecutive cuts made at majors.

He's one of the biggest stars to not be playing into the weekend at TPC Harding Park for the first and only major championship of the 2019-20 season, but he is certainly not alone. In fact, he's one of 12 golfers inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings -- among them Tyrrell Hatton, Marc Leishman and Matt Kuchar -- to have missed the cut line at 1-over 141.

The chopping block was equally unkind to a number of former PGA Championship winners. While Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson will enjoy a few more rounds under the sunny skies of California, former champions Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Davis Love III, Shaun Michael and Rich Beem also missed the cut. Of the former champions, Kaymer's is perhaps most shocking after starting his round Friday at T3. He fired a 12-over par 82 on Friday.

Here's a look at some of the other big names on tour who join Fowler on the sidelines, and their respective scores.

2020 PGA Championship notable missed cuts