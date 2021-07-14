Coming off his first career major championship last month at the U.S. Open and a seventh-place finish at the Scottish Open over the weekend, Jon Rahm will look to capitalize on his momentum at the 2021 Open Championship this week. The No. 2 golfer in the world is the betting favorite to take home the Claret Jug at Royal St. George's and claim consecutive majors.

Rahm is on a dominant run with four straight top-10 finishes at major championships dating back to the Masters last fall, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. He has finished top 10 in nine PGA Tour events in 2021, and that's excluding the Memorial from which he had to withdraw with a six-stroke lead after 54 holes due to a positive COVID-19 test.

A win this Sunday at the Open would make Rahm the first back-to-back major champion since Jordan Spieth in 2015 and just the fifth to do it in the same year at the U.S. Open and Open Championship.

However, making history against this loaded field would require besting other historically great golfers. Rory McIlroy won consecutive majors in 2014, including The Open at Royal Liverpool. He also finished T25 when The Open was held at Royal St. George's in 2011. Then there's Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, who are trending as challengers this week as well as they look to grow their major championship count with a first at The Open.

Let's take a look at the favorites entering the 149th Open. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

2021 U.S. Open odds, favorites

Jon Rahm: 7-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 14-1

Dustin Johnson: 15-1

Rory McIlroy: 16-1

Xander Schauffele: 16-1

Brooks Koepka: 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Justin Thomas: 20-1

This is the top flight of contenders. The thoroughbreds. Rahm is looking to join McIlroy and Spieth as the only golfer the last decade to go back-to-back on the major circuit. Then there's DeChambeau looking for his second career major, Koepka trying to knock out leg three of the four-leg career grand slam, and D.J. defending his recent elevation to No. 1 over Rahm. Pretty great odds here for Spieth, the 2017 Open winner, at 20-1.

Tyrrell Hatton: 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 30-1

Shane Lowry: 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 33-1

Patrick Cantlay: 33-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 33-1

Patrick Reed: 33-1

Paul Casey: 35-1

Lee Westwood: 35-1

Viktor Hovland: 40-1

Scottie Scheffler: 40-1

Webb Simpson: 40-1

Collin Morikawa: 40-1

Tony Finau: 45-1

Justin Rose: 45-1

Lot of juice here at the 33-1 number, including 2019 champion Shane Lowry. I like Fleetwood as my sleeper entering the week. He hasn't been playing great but links golf plays to his strengths. Grinding his way around the greens will be key and he is one of the best in the field this season in strokes gained around the green.

Daniel Berger: 50-1

Cameron Smith: 55-1

Sergio Garcia: 55-1

Marc Leishman: 55-1

Branden Grace: 55-1

Joaquin Niemann: 60-1

Ian Poulter: 60-1

Christian Bezuidenhout: 66-1

Adam Scott: 66-1

Abraham Ancer: 66-1

Garrick Higgo: 66-1

Will Zalatoris: 66-1

Rickie Fowler: 66-1

Robert MacIntyre: 66-1

Lucas Herbert: 70-1

Phil Mickelson: 70-1

Harris English: 70-1

Jason Day: 70-1

If there's a longshot capable of winning at any major venue, it's at The Open. Ancer at 66-1 is interesting as a lotto ticket as he's coming off a fourth-place finish at the Travelers and has finished top-10 in four of his last six outings. Mickelson at 70-1 is the sentimental play and while I don't love him this week, it's hard not to think his short game magic could work well for him this week. He finished T2 the last time the Open was played at Royal St. George's.

