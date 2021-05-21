The 2021 PGA Championship has arrived, and four rounds of exciting golf at one of the nation's best courses are fully underway with 18 holes now played in South Carolina. The action continues Friday with Round 2 beginning in the early morning and rolling through the afternoon on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

With plenty of fans in attendance, this is the most-attended major since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has made for interesting sights and sounds that golfers may be adjusting to after playing so many months with sparse fans in attendance, at most. The calm and sunny weather has been a great way to start the PGA Championship, though the wind is giving some golfers fits already and affecting how they go about their games.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries. We have you covered. Check out a full set of Round 2 tee times so you know when to watch your favorite golfers along with our PGA Championship coverage schedule so you can plan the rest of your week around the year's second major.

Don't forget that you will be able watch Rounds 3-4 of the PGA Championship streaming live over the weekend on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, May 21

Round 2 start time: 7 a.m. [Friday tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+