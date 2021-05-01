At a visually stunning 7,849 yards, Kiawah Island's Ocean Course is rated the toughest in America by the USGA. The course, which is on the Atlantic Ocean in South Carolina and was made famous by the 1991 Ryder Cup, gets its second shot at major-championship golf as the host site for the 2021 PGA Championship. Nine years ago, Rory McIlroy tamed the Ocean Course to the tune of 13-under par to win by eight strokes. Now, he will return to the scene of his victory when the PGA Championship 2021 begins on Thursday, May 20.

McIlroy will face plenty of stiff competition, most notably from current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who is the favorite at 10-1 in the latest 2021 PGA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Jon Rahm is close behind at 11-1, with Thomas at 12-1, defending U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at 14-1, and McIlroy at 16-1 on the PGA odds board.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $10,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Jon Rahm's (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. All told, McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Daniel Berger's win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also nailed Viktor Hovland's (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of many huge calls he's made in the past few months.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2021 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2021 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion and one of the top favorites, struggles and barely cracks the top 10. DeChambeau has been one of the hottest players on tour this season, finishing on top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion has been sensational off the tee this season, ranking first in driving distance, strokes gained tee to green and strokes gained off the tee. DeChambeau's length off the tee also has him ranked inside the top 12 in both scoring average and birdie average.

However, DeChambeau is hitting fewer than 60 percent of fairways off the tee, which can cause plenty of trouble at Kiawah Island. His inability to find the fairway off the tee has resulted in DeChambeau finishing outside the top 40 in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, which includes a 46th finish at the Masters. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the PGA Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. It would be fitting for Reed, who has played perhaps the best golf of his career in the Ryder Cup, to win at the home of the 1991 event. "Captain America" was a star in the 2014, 2016 and 2018 Ryder Cups and will assuredly feel the same vibes at the Ocean Course.

Reed has three top-20 finishes at the PGA Championship in his career, including a second-place performance in 2017 at Quail Hollow. That six-under finish, two strokes behind winner Justin Thomas, was Reed's best effort to date at a major until his triumph the following spring at the Masters. A winner already this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, Reed is a threat to hoist the trophy any time he tees it up and will have a strong shot at finishing on top of the PGA Championship 2021 leaderboard.

How to make 2021 PGA Championship picks

The model is targeting four other golfers with PGA Championship odds 2021 higher than 20-1 to make a strong run at the Wanamaker Trophy.

So who will win the 2021 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

2021 PGA Championship odds

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Will Zalatoris 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Tyyrell Hatton 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Harris English 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Branden Grace 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Zach Johnson 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

Chez Reavie 150-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1