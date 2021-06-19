Jon Rahm entered 2021 U.S. Open as the betting favorite to win his first career major championship at Torrey Pines, and through 36 holes of play, he remains the betting favorite. In fact, his odds are even lower than they were entering the event despite him sitting two shots behind the co-leaders.

Rahm is +350 at William Hill Sportsbook to win this weekend in La Jolla, California, entering Moving Day on Saturday. He carded a 1-under 70 on Friday to move to 3 under as he quietly creeps within striking distance on the leaderboard. He sits two shots behind Richard Bland and Russell Henley, who are 5 under entering their third set of 18.

Just behind Rahm among best odds to win is Xander Schauffele at 6-1 followed by Louis Oosthuizen at 7-1. Henley is also 10-1 while Bland is 28-1, reflective of the fact that the 48-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour much less in a major championship.

There is real value to be had here if you're throwing down some cheddar. 2020 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau claimed post-round that he figured out some stuff Friday and that on a scale of 1-10, he feels right now like a "9.5." He's five strokes off the lead after a 2-under 69 and is 20-1. Brooks Koepka is a similar value at 16-1. He struggled Friday around the greens after it was his saving grace Thursday, but he is as unflappable as any golfer in the field on the biggest stage and he seems to own U.S. Open tracks, winning two of the last four.

Considering this tournament is still only half-complete, if you really want to take a flier, there's opportunity here. Rory McIlroy at 35-1 is juicy; despite struggles Friday, he is 1 over and six off the lead. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is 2 over and seven off the lead at 66-1.

Only 11% of U.S. Open champions since World War I have been outside the top 10 through 36 holes, according to Justin Ray, so some of those long shots are indeed a risk based on historical precedent, but they could also be lucrative payouts if the talent rises to the top over the weekend. Ultimately, there are worse sports wagers than betting on former major champions to win a major given the relatively good form we've seen from D.J. and McIlroy at times of late.

Check out the top 15 on the updated oddsboard after Friday's second round at the 2021 U.S. Open. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook