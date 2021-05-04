Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau head a star-studded field as the PGA Tour returns to Charlotte, N.C. for the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, teeing off Thursday at Quail Hollow Club. Thomas won the PGA Championship on this course in 2017, and he comes in as the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Wells Fargo Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Last year's event was canceled, so 2019 winner Max Homa enters as the defending champion, and he is listed at 35-1. Other golfers expected to contend from the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship field include Rahm (12-1), DeChambeau (16-1), Rory McIlroy (18-1) and Xander Shauffele (20-1).

So, should you be looking at the big names like Thomas and Rahm for your 2021 Wells Fargo Championship Fantasy golf lineups? Or would a less-obvious player like Joaquin Niemann (33-1) or Abraham Ancer (35-1) put you in better position to win? Before making any 2021 Wells Fargo Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 12 outright winners in the past 18 months and three this season, including Viktor Hovland at 25-1 at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and Daniel Berger at 20-1 at Pebble Beach.

At last week's event on Innisbrook's Copperhead Course, 11 of Gehman's top 20 players finished tied for 21st or better, with runner-up Keegan Bradley and third-place finishers Cameron Tringale and Viktor Hovland all appearing in the rankings.

And in the previous week's team event in New Orleans, five of Gehman's top eight finished T-8 or higher, including Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, who lost in a playoff.

Gehman has been on fire all season. At the Masters, three of Gehman's top eight picks finished in the top five. That included Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, who tied for third. Three of his top seven at The Players made the top 10, and at Pebble Beach, three of his top four had top-five finishes. Anyone who has followed his advice has cashed in huge.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Wells Fargo Championship 2021 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

Thomas is the No. 2 player in the world, and Gehman expects him to keep proving he deserves that spot. Thomas won the Players in March and has finished in the top 25 in 11 of his 13 events this season. He leads the tour in scoring average (69.738), is tied for second in strokes gained tee-to-green and fourth in strokes gained total. He took over the lead in the FedEx Cup standings after tying for 13th last week at Innisbrook. He is one of the best ball-strikers on tour and led the field in strokes gained off the tee, tee-to-green and approach last week.

On the other hand, Gehman is slightly fading Viktor Hovland, who is listed among the contenders at 22-1. The Norwegian tied for third at Innisbrook and is a strong and accurate driver, ranking fourth in strokes gained off the tee. But he also is 103rd in strokes gained putting and 62nd on approach. He has been a bit up-and-down, with a T-49 and a missed cut in March. The 23-year-old hits more than 68 percent of his greens, ranking 36th on tour, but he is 104th in proximity to the hole at more than 37 feet, and players need to hit it close at Quail Hollow.

