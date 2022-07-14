The first round of the 150th Open Championship is in the books, and it was rookie Cameron Young who shot out of the gates at St. Andrews. Young signed for a bogey-free 8-under 64 to command the early lead, which he not only took into the clubhouse but also the second round as play begins Friday.

This is not the Wake Forest product's first taste of major championship contention as Young finished in a tie for third at the PGA Championship earlier this year at Southern Hills. While Round 2 begins at 1:35 a.m. ET, the leader will not tee off until 8:26 a.m. alongside K.H. Lee and Robert MacIntyre as Young attempts to repeat his Thursday performance before heading into the weekend at the Old Course.

Joining Young near the top of the leaderboard after Round 1 was world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who sits two shots back after posting another sterling opening 18 holes for the third time in four majors this year. McIlroy is looking to finish in the top 10 in all four major championships this calendar year with his eyes obviously set on capturing his first Claret Jug and major title since 2014.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also right in the mix. He will be featured in the morning hours after teeing off at 3:25 a.m. alongside Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton. Tiger Woods will be off with Max Homa and Matt Fitzpatrick at 4:58 a.m. with Woods looking to figure out a way to bounce back from a rough 6-over 78 in his return to St. Andrews.

Here's a look at every group starting in the second round of the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Be sure to check out the complete Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can learn how to watch all week. All times Eastern

2022 Open Championship tee times, Round 2 pairings

1:35 a.m. -- Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox, Jediah Morgan

1:46 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Bernd Wiesberger, Sam Bairstow (a)

1:57 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Haotong Li, Marcus Armitage

2:08 a.m. -- Thirston Lawrence, Fabrizio Zanotti, Alex Wrigley

2:19 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim, Sam Horsfield

2:30 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris, Wyndham Clark

2:41 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

2:52 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia, Aaron Jarvis (a)

3:03 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Paul Casey, Gary Woodland

3:14 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman

3:25 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton

3:36 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, Richard Bland, Filippo Celli (a)

3:47 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa, Erik Van Rooyen

4:03 a.m. -- David Duval, Justin Harding, Jordan Smith

4:14 a.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Jason Scrivener, David Law

4:25 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Yuto Katsuragawa, Emiliano Grillo

4:36 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Keita Nakajima (a)

4:47 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell

4:58 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

5:09 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Harold Varner III

5:20 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira

5:31 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz, Sahith Theegala

5:42 a.m. -- Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos, Matthew Griffin

5:53 a.m. -- John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford, David Carey

6:04 a.m. -- Mingyu Cho, Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Robert Dinwiddie

6:15 a.m. -- Lars Van Meijel, Jack Floydd, Ronan Mullarney

6:36 a.m. -- Paul Lawire, Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee

6:47 a.m. -- Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Campbell, Barclay Brown (a)

6:58 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

7:09 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Jamie Donaldson, Guido Migliozzi

7:20 a.m. -- Garrick Higgo, Minkyu Kim, Ashley Chesters

7:31 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama

7:42 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, Joo-Hyung Kim

7:53 a.m. -- John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

8:04 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power

8:15 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

8:26 a.m. -- Cameron Young, K.H. Lee, Robert MacIntyre

8:37 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners

8:48 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal, Danny Willett

9:04 a.m. -- Stephen Dodd, J.T. Poston, Lee Westwood

9:15 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Luke List, Justin De Los Santos

9:26 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Adri Arnaus, Brad Kennedy

9:37 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Scott Vincent, Victor Perez

9:48 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard, Sihwan Kim

9:59 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

10:10 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland

10:21 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau

10:32 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya

10:43 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan

10:54 a.m. -- Anthony Quayle, Zander Lombard, John Parry

11:05 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

11:16 a.m. -- Alexander Bjork, Oliver Farr, Matthew Ford