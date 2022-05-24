Scottie Scheffler has experienced both ends of the spectrum in this year's major tournaments as he won the Masters but then missed the cut at the PGA Championship. The first event for the World No. 1 after that missed cut will come at the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge which takes place at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite his last result, Scheffler will be a popular PGA DFS pick as it's a course he knows well since the Dallas native grew up in the area, and the same goes for Jordan Spieth. But those two will be among the most expensive options in the PGA DFS golfer pool when the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 tees off Thursday.

Thus, if you roster both Spieth and Scheffler, then you will have to search for more economical golfers to fill out your 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge DFS lineups. Which unsung golfers have played Colonial Country Club well in the past but won't break the bank to roster? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, check out the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

At the PGA Championship, McClure included Justin Thomas among his core PGA DFS picks on FanDuel. The result: Thomas won his second major by shooting 5-under par and winning in a playoff. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable weekend.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the PGA Championship 2022.

2022 Charles Schwab Challenge golf DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 is Thomas ($11,000 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). Thomas came from seven shots behind at the start of the final round to win his second PGA Championship last week. He shot a 67 in three of the four rounds, and the major win was the latest result in what's been an impressive season for Thomas.

No golfer has as many top 10s this season as Thomas' eight as he ranks in the top five in both Official World Golf Rankings and FedEx Cup rankings. His current streak of 21 made cuts is the longest on tour and Thomas ranks second with an average of 5.02 birdies per round. He's also second in strokes gained: total (1.996) and Colonial Country Club is a course that rewards great ball-strikers like Thomas. He finished 10th at this tournament two years ago and Thomas' form has him poised to do even better this year.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Will Zalatoris ($10,100 on DraftKings, $11,100 on FanDuel). He finished runner-up to Thomas at the PGA Championship and has four top-10 finishes over his last five events. This recent run has elevated Zalatoris from the 29th ranked golfer in the world to No. 14.

Just in his second year on the PGA Tour, Zalatoris is already arguably the best iron player in the game. He leads the tour in both strokes gained: approach the green (1.102) and strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.845). He also combines power off the tee with great precision in the short game as he's 14th in driving distance (312.8 yards) and fifth in greens in regulation percentage (70.65 percent). No golfer has been stroking the ball as well as Zalatoris over the last two months and it's just a matter of time until he collects his first PGA Tour victory.

How to set 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made nearly $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.