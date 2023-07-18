It will be an early morning for players and viewers alike at the 2023 Open Championship beginning Thursday in Hoylake, England. The 151st Open is set to begin with local lad Matthew Jordan striking the first tee shot at 1:35 a.m. ET with tee times from Royal Liverpool stretching to nearly noon.

Jordan Spieth is one of the first notables to take on Royal Liverpool; he will do so at 4:03 a.m. alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Jason Day. Each player will be looking for some form after a blossoming spring saw both the Englishman and Australian claim victories on the PGA Tour.

Roughly a half hour later, many championship contenders will begin their first rounds with Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Hideki Matsuyama teeing off at 4:36 a.m. They will be followed closely by the trio of Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott at 4:47 a.m. Reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark will be on deck at 4:58 a.m.

The afternoon hours will be littered with superstars traversing through the par 71. Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas begin their first rounds at 9:48 a.m. as the trio kicks off the start of three marquee groupings. World No. 2 and 2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy is paired with his European Ryder Cup teammates Justin Rose and Masters champion Jon Rahm at 9:59 a.m. Two years removed from raising his Claret Jug, Collin Morikawa will follow this threesome next to his fellow Cal Golden Bear Max Homa and the fiery Englishman Tyrrell Hatton at 10:10 a.m.

Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings.

2023 Open tee times, Round 1 pairings

All times Eastern

1:35 a.m. — Matthew Jordan, Richie Ramsay, Branden Grace

1:46 a.m. — Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Graeme Robertson

1:57 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Byeong Hun An

2:08 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Charl Schwartzel, Alex Maguire

2:19 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Pablo Larrazabal, Hiroshi Iwata

2:30 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Connor Syme, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio

2:41 a.m. — Darren Clarke, Victor Perez, Thomas Pieters

2:52 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Joost Luiten, Christo Lamprecht

3:03 a.m. — Stewart Cink, J.T. Poston, Trey Mullinax

3:14 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Harris English, Andrew Putnam

3:25 a.m. — Scott Stallings, Jordan Smith, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:36 a.m. — Ernie Els, Kurt Kitayama, Takumi Kanaya

3:47 a.m. — Sam Burns, Sepp Straka, Chris Kirk

4:03 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day

4:14 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power, Talor Gooch

4:25 a.m. — K.H. Lee, Davis Riley, Taiga Semikawa

4:36 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

4:58 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

5:09 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler, Robert MacIntyre

5:20 a.m. — Cameron Young, Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

5:31 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard, Bio Kim, Kazuki Yasumori

5:42 a.m. — Dan Bradbury, Oliver Farr, Haydn Barron

5:53 a.m. — Marcel Siem, Martin Rohwer, Tiger Christensen

6:04 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner, Richard Bland

6:15 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Sami Valimaki, Laurie Canter

6:36 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard, Matthew Southgate, Alex Fitzpatrick

6:47 a.m. — Daniel Hillier, Kyung Nam Kang, Kensei Hirata

6:58 a.m. — Callum Shinkwin, Kazuki Higa, Michael Kim

7:09 a.m. — Zack Fischer, Taichi Kho, Kyle Barker

7:20 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Romain Langasque, Travis Smyth

7:31 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Alexander Bjork

7:42 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Harrison Crowe

7:53 a.m. — Corey Conners, Billy Horschel, Alex Noren

8:04 a.m. — Tom Kim, Tom Hoge, Abraham Ancer

8:15 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Matt Wallace, David Micheluzzi

8:26 a.m. — Sahith Theegala, Emiliano Grillo, Dustin Johnson

8:37 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Denny McCarthy, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

8:48 a.m. — Brian Harman, Thirston Lawrence, Thomas Detry

9:04 a.m. — John Daly, Taylor Moore, Danny Willett

9:15 a.m. — David Lingmerth, Ben Griffin, Ockie Strydom

9:26 a.m. — Adri Arnaus, Ewen Ferguson, Keita Nakajima

9:37 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann

9:48 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

9:59 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

10:10 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:21 a.m. — Phil Mickelson, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk

10:32 a.m. — Nacho Elvira, Marc Warren, Alejandro Canizares

10:43 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Oliver Wilson, Connor Mckinney

10:54 a.m. — Kalle Samooja, Shubhankar Sharma, Gunner Wiebe

11:05 a.m. — Jorge Campillo, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Michael Stewart

11:16 a.m. — Hurly Long, Seungsu Han, Marco Penge

2023 Open tee times, Round 2 pairings

All times Eastern