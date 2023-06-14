Jon Rahm is no longer the world's No. 1 player, but he'll seek his second major title of the season at the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Rahm will also try to become just the seventh player to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same season. Jordan Spieth was the last to do it in 2015. Rahm will have to get past the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy in the star-studded 2023 U.S. Open field. Scheffler (13-2), Rahm (8-1) and Koepka (17-2) are the favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's 2023 U.S. Open golf odds. Viktor Hovland (10-1), who finished second at the PGA, and four-time major winner McIlroy (11-1) are close behind among the 2023 U.S. Open contenders.

Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Max Homa (16-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1), all top-10 players in the world seeking a first major title, also are among the 2023 U.S. Open favorites, while Spieth is 25-1. Before making any 2023 U.S. Open picks, see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Top 2023 U.S. Open expert picks

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, even though he's the No. 1 player in the world. Nejad knows the 26-year-old has the skill to win, but told SportsLine, "I just can't bet him at such a small number." Scheffler ranks 146th in strokes gained putting and was dead last in that category among players who made the cut at the Memorial. He has lost 13 strokes on the greens in his past two outings. Scheffler finished in the top three in both, but his putter has kept him from winning.

On the flip side, the expert also knows Patrick Cantlay has had his problems in majors but has been playing as well as anyone, so Nejad sees value in him this week. The 31-year-old leads the tour in total driving and is fifth in scoring average. He is also seventh in greens in regulation, sixth in strokes gained tee to green and 30th putting. That well-rounded skill set should be a good fit for LACC. "It's simply inevitable that his complete game comes around and starts clicking in these huge spots," Nejad said. Cantlay has eight career victories, six of those over the past two years. See who to back here.

2023 U.S. Open odds, field, contenders

Scottie Scheffler +650

Jon Rahm +800

Brooks Koepka +850

Viktor Hovland +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Max Homa +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Justin Thomas +2500

Jordan Spieth +2500

Collin Morikawa +2500

Cameron Smith +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Dustin Johnson +2800

Cameron Young +3500

Matt Fitzpatrick +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Jason Day +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4500

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Sam Burns +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Rickie Fowler +5000

Sahith Theegala +5500

Justin Rose +5000

Wyndham Clark +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500

Patrick Reed +8500

Adam Scott +9000

Talor Gooch +10000

Denny McCarthy +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Si-Woo Kim +12500

Russell Henley +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Mito Pereira +12500

Kurt Kitayama +12500

Keith Mitchell +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Harris English +15000

Carlos Ortiz +15000

Justin Suh +15000

Phil Mickelson +15000

Abraham Ancer +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Lucas Herbert +17500

Victor Perez +17500

Seamus Power +17500

Adrian Meronk +17500

Taylor Moore +17500

Cam Davis +17500

Thomas Pieters +20000

Chris Kirk +20000

Eddie Pepperell +20000

Austin Eckroat +20000

K.H. Lee +20000

Taylor Montgomery +20000

Harold Varner +20000

Jason Kokrak +20000