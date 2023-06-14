Jon Rahm is no longer the world's No. 1 player, but he'll seek his second major title of the season at the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. Rahm will also try to become just the seventh player to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same season. Jordan Spieth was the last to do it in 2015. Rahm will have to get past the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy in the star-studded 2023 U.S. Open field. Scheffler (13-2), Rahm (8-1) and Koepka (17-2) are the favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's 2023 U.S. Open golf odds. Viktor Hovland (10-1), who finished second at the PGA, and four-time major winner McIlroy (11-1) are close behind among the 2023 U.S. Open contenders.
Patrick Cantlay (14-1), Max Homa (16-1) and Xander Schauffele (18-1), all top-10 players in the world seeking a first major title, also are among the 2023 U.S. Open favorites, while Spieth is 25-1. Before making any 2023 U.S. Open picks, see the PGA predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks, including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Scottie Scheffler, even though he's the No. 1 player in the world. Nejad knows the 26-year-old has the skill to win, but told SportsLine, "I just can't bet him at such a small number." Scheffler ranks 146th in strokes gained putting and was dead last in that category among players who made the cut at the Memorial. He has lost 13 strokes on the greens in his past two outings. Scheffler finished in the top three in both, but his putter has kept him from winning.
On the flip side, the expert also knows Patrick Cantlay has had his problems in majors but has been playing as well as anyone, so Nejad sees value in him this week. The 31-year-old leads the tour in total driving and is fifth in scoring average. He is also seventh in greens in regulation, sixth in strokes gained tee to green and 30th putting. That well-rounded skill set should be a good fit for LACC. "It's simply inevitable that his complete game comes around and starts clicking in these huge spots," Nejad said. Cantlay has eight career victories, six of those over the past two years. See who to back here.
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the U.S. Open 2023 and is picking several longshots, including one player who's priced higher than 50-1. This golfer's results "have continued in a positive trajectory," and the expert expects him to make a strong run. You can only see his 2023 U.S. Open picks at SportsLine.
Scottie Scheffler +650
Jon Rahm +800
Brooks Koepka +850
Viktor Hovland +1000
Rory McIlroy +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Max Homa +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Justin Thomas +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Collin Morikawa +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Dustin Johnson +2800
Cameron Young +3500
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Hideki Matsuyama +4000
Bryson DeChambeau +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Jason Day +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4500
Joaquin Niemann +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Shane Lowry +5000
Rickie Fowler +5000
Sahith Theegala +5500
Justin Rose +5000
Wyndham Clark +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +8500
Patrick Reed +8500
Adam Scott +9000
Talor Gooch +10000
Denny McCarthy +10000
Louis Oosthuizen +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Si-Woo Kim +12500
Russell Henley +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Mito Pereira +12500
Kurt Kitayama +12500
Keith Mitchell +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Harris English +15000
Carlos Ortiz +15000
Justin Suh +15000
Phil Mickelson +15000
Abraham Ancer +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +17500
Victor Perez +17500
Seamus Power +17500
Adrian Meronk +17500
Taylor Moore +17500
Cam Davis +17500
Thomas Pieters +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Eddie Pepperell +20000
Austin Eckroat +20000
K.H. Lee +20000
Taylor Montgomery +20000
Harold Varner +20000
Jason Kokrak +20000